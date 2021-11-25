AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to announce sales of $57.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AVPT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 796,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.