Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys £157,600 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($205,905.41).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 395.70 ($5.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 404.13. The company has a market cap of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

Get Aviva alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.