AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.95 ($30.63).

CS opened at €25.54 ($29.02) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.31.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

