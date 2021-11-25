Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Axcella Health stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

