Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

