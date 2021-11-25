B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

