B. Riley Weighs in on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

EXK opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

