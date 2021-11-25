B. Riley Weighs in on Matthews International Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 1,075.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

