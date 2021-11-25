Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 393,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,059,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,298,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

