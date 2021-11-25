Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 15,852 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.