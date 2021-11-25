Bank of America Corp DE Buys 27,630 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

