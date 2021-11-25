Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

