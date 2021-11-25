Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 79,140 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

