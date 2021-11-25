Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$87.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an outpeform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.28.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,102. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.82. The company has a market cap of C$101.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

