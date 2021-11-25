Barclays Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $710.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $680.00 to $710.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $704.39.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $618.00 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.79 and a 200-day moving average of $634.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

