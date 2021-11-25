Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.47 ($93.71).

Shares of BAS opened at €61.89 ($70.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.30 and its 200-day moving average is €65.62. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €59.59 ($67.72) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

