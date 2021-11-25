BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.22

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.22 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 176.40 ($2.30). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,046,631 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

