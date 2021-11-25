BEAM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

