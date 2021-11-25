BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.