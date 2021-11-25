BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $450.16 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

