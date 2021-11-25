Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $510,571.81

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $510,571.81 and approximately $100.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

