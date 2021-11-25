Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 57.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,442. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

