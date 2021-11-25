Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ciena worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.29. 833,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.