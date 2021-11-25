Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,066 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $33,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.70. 2,676,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,617. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

