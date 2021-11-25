Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $19,657.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00241646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089609 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,201,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,326 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

