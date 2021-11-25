Benjamin Jordan Cohn Sells 2,570 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HOLX opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

