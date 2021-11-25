Berenberg Bank Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,980

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,575 ($33.64) to GBX 2,980 ($38.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLMA. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,556.50 ($33.40).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,959 ($38.66) on Monday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,982.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,835.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 42.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

