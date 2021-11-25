Berenberg Bank Cuts Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Price Target to GBX 135

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 166 ($2.17) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

Shares of VVO stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. Vivo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.74.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.