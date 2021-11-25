Berkshire Bank Has $1.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

