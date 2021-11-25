Berkshire Bank Has $2.32 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.52. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

