Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.