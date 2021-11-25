Berkshire Bank Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 317.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.56. 367,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,720. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.23. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

