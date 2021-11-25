Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

