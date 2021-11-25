Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,637 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,470.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total transaction of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Insiders sold 699,454 shares of company stock worth $1,067,429,878 in the last 90 days.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.