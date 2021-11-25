BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Vincent Milano Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,798,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

