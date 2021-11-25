BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,005 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

