BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,005 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.
BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
