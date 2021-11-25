BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

