BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.53.
Shares of BMRN opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
