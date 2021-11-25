Bitcoin Atom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 42% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

