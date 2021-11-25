Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.58 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $612.36 or 0.01041101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.58 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,818.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,910,712 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

