BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of BL stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.28. 441,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,489. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,045 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,018 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

