BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

ZRE traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.96. 14,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,576. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$21.30 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.18.

