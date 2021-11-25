Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $210.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.