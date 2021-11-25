Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,688.07.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,323.12 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,437.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,309.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

