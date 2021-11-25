Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

