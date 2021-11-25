Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

BSX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.70. 7,812,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

