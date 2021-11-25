Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

BOX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

