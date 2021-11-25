Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Purchases $46,980.00 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Starkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Mark Starkey purchased 20,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 587.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

