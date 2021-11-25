Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRC stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

