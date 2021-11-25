Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Financial Analysis

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.54 $203.60 million $0.15 27.40 Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,259.01 -$5.62 million ($0.04) -1.48

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71% Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yamana Gold and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 9 0 2.82 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.52, indicating a potential upside of 82.85%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

