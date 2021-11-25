Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BREE traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 97.75 ($1.28). 1,048,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,724. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.